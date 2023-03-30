MALVERN, AR The week between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday is traditionally known as Holy Week. It is the week that marks the significant events of Jesus Christ from his triumphal entry into Jerusalem to his crucifixion, death, and resurrection. After two years of not being able to gather due to covid, we are excited to once again host the Malvern Community Holy Week Services. This is a series of mid-day worship services with a variety of local ministers participating. The church has invited five ministers from the community to come and preach. The services will be in person and will also be available live streaming during the service on our Facebook page -- @fpcmalvern.
The service will begin at 12:05 p.m. every day lasting for about thirty minutes making it available during your work lunch break. The church will be providing a free sandwich luncheon to all who come.
Monday, April 3, 12:05 p.m.
Rev. Jimmy Bobo, First Assembly of God
Tuesday, April 4, 12:05 p.m.
Rev. Tammy Harrell, Magnet Cove/ Shorewood Hills United Methodist Churches
Wednesday, April 5, 12:05 p.m.
Rev. Henry Mitchell, Victory Praise and Worship Center
Thursday, April 6, 12:05 p.m.
Rev. Andrew Orr, Saint Paul United Methodist Church
Maundy Thursday Evening Service, Thursday, April 6, 6:00 p. m.
Rev. Courtney Bacon-Latina, First Presbyterian Church Good Friday, April 7, 12:05 p.m.
Rev. Rodrick McCollum, First Missionary Baptist Church Rockport
Easter Sunday Worship Service, April 9, 2022, 10:00 a.m.
Rev. Courtney Bacon-Latina, First Presbyterian Church
The First Presbyterian Church has been serving the community of Malvern in the
name of Jesus Christ for 140 years. Join us in our worship service together each day during Holy Week as we prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday morning. The church address is: 707 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (next door to the post office) and our Facebook address is @fpcmalvern.