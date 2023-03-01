John and Melanie Cook, owners of Malvern Hill Vineyards, hosted their “First Annual Small Farms Dinner” Saturday afternoon in the quaint setting of their farm and vineyard property located at 551 Thunderbird Loop in Traskwood.
The dinner was catered by Ashley Smith of “Just Horsen Around” out of Bismarck, with her old fashioned chuck wagon and campfire cooking.
Farm families in attendance included those from Saline Green Farm, Salt Box Farm, Francois Creek Farm, Pam’s Produce, Dawsons Farm Muscadine Vinevard and The Domesticish Farmer.
“The busy season is here so there are not very many opportunities for visiting,” John posted on the vineyard’s social media. “We had a great time with great people. Small farmers are the hardest working folks around, support them every chance you get!”
Read the full story in Wednesday's March 1 newspaper edition.