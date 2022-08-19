A $1,000 reward is waiting for anyone who has information about some recent vandalism and theft taking place at the First Step center in Malvern.
Officials with the facility reported Tuesday morning that the Malvern vans would be running later than usual because someone had stolen several catalytic converters, as well as cut fuel lines on several vehicles and punched holes in gas tanks to steal gas.
“Not only are they stealing from our our oganization,” said Brett Chancellor, First Step CEO. “But the children and the adults with developmental disabilities that rely on these vehicles.”
The perpetrator(s) took over $1,000 in gas and could have cost over $10,000 in damage.
First Step doubled up on their routes and were able to have most of the vandalized vehicles back in operation by that afternoon.
The facility put out a plea on social media announcing the $1,000 reward “for information leading to arrest of individual/s involved.” Confidential tips can be called in to the Malvern First Step office at 501-332-1801 or submitted privately, via Messenger, through the First Step Arkansas Facebook page or to the Malvern Police Department.