Rev. Judge Coker and the members of First United Methodist Church invite you all to join them for a Sunrise Easter service the morning of April 9, to be held at the Ouachita River Whitewater Park pavilion.
The waterside service will start that Sunday bright and early at 7 a.m., as attendees gather to recognize and honor the sacrifice Jesus made for us, and His subsequent resurrection. You are also invited to attend their regular Sunday services later that morning at the church, located at 127 E. Page Ave. in Malvern.
“No matter where you’ve come from or where you are going; what you believe or what you may doubt; what you have or don’t have; and no matter who you love – everyone is welcomed into this community of faith in God,” as stated on the church’s website. For more information, visit www.firstmethodistmalvern.org or call 501-332-5289.