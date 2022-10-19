The HSC Museum has again partnered with the Flywheel Pie Company of Prescott to offer “frozen and ready to be fried or baked pies” for pick up in Malvern.
The Flywheel Pie Company, that makes these wonderful, restaurant quality, fried pies from scratch, is a non-profit company that trains, supports & employs people with special needs.
Museum officials said they are excited to offer this fundraising venture. Profits from the pie sales will be used to help with the much-needed restoration of the HSC Museum cabins and the museum’s operating expenses. When people order one or more boxes of the frozen fried pies, it is a win/win situation - you are helping two non-profit organizations and getting pies!
Pie choices include apple, peach, coconut, chocolate, sugar free apple and sugar free peach. Each frozen pie is individually wrapped and “ready to be fried or baked”. A box of 6 frozen pies is $12.
Order forms may be requested by phone or email or individuals may pick one up at the HSC Museum on W, Th and Fri afternoons, 12:30 to 4:30. All pre-paid orders must be received by mail or turned in to the museum by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 4.
The frozen pies will be delivered and ready for pick up at the HSC Museum on Monday afternoon, November 21 – just in time for Thanksgiving.
