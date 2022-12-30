In an effort to harden the state’s defenses against cyberattacks, the Forge Institute Arkansas Cyber Defense Center (ACDC) is offering Cyber Risk Assessments for Arkansas small businesses. The Cyber Risk Assessment is offered at no cost to small businesses, and is part of the U.S. Small Business Administration (US SBA) “Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program, which provided funding for the Arkansas Cyber Defense Center (ACDC). The Program was launched to further build capacity and expand critical cybersecurity services to address the escalating cyber attacks targeting small businesses.
“About 60% of small businesses go out of business within six months of a cyberattack,” said Scott Anderson, Executive Director of Forge Institute. “What small businesses in Arkansas need to defend themselves are specialized resources and expertise. The ACDC helps to fill that gap for small businesses.”
The US SBA grant from the Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program has allowed ACDC to expand its services. In addition to the free cyber assessment, the center trains small-business owners on how to implement cybersecurity best practices and how to interact with law enforcement in the event of a data breach. During the first year of the grant, the center will conduct 260 assessments for at least 130 small businesses. Joint awareness campaigns and training will be conducted in collaboration with the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at UA Little Rock and other partner organizations.
“The assessment will give small businesses a better understanding of their organization's cyber strengths and weaknesses,” explained Anderson. “ACDC will then provide easy-to-understand recommendations that help reduce cyber risk and make tangible improvements.” Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson recognized the Forge Institute as the state’s focal point to advocate for, train, and support cyber growth and cyber health for all Arkansas small businesses.
“Many small businesses are ill-equipped to defend against or thwart cyber-attacks because they do not have access to resources, tools or knowledge. Empowering and preparing small businesses to combat cybersecurity threats during their formative and most vulnerable years is fundamental to mounting an adequate defense to this growing threat. The Forge Institute ACDC will provide small businesses with the necessary resources to create and maintain frontline defenses against attacks,” said Gov. Hutchinson.
The need for implementing cyber security measures is critical. According to Cybercrime Magazine, 66% of small businesses had at least one cyber incident in the past two years. A Better Business Bureau survey found that the primary challenges for more than 55% of small businesses to develop a cybersecurity plan are a lack of resources or knowledge.
The Cyber Risk Assessment, a free service to any Arkansas small business, is designed to be a 10-minute cyber risk assessment conducted online at Forge Institute’s website at www.forge.institute/acdc. Once completed, the Cyber Risk Assessment will be reviewed by ACDC analysts who will provide recommendations in a custom report to help bolster a small business's cyber health and increase its cyber defense.
Services extend beyond the cyber risk assessment. The ACDC may recommend a more in-depth, in-person assessment, where an ACDC analyst works with the business to identify cyber risks to the company along with providing a more in-depth report on steps to take to protect their business.
Learn more about the ACDC or sign-up for the self-assessment at https://www.forge.institute/acdc or call the ACDC hotline at 501-239-9599.