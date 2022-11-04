Former Malvern resident to celebrate 100th birthday

Betty McCaskill, of Warner Robins, Georgia, formerly of Malvern, will celebrate her 100th birthday today.
She was born in Arkadelphia, and made Malvern her home in 1968. Betty worked in circulation at the Malvern Daily Record for over 30 years. She is the mother of two daughters, Cindy Dedman (Steve) of Malvern, and Karen Collins (Steve) of Warner Robins. Betty has four grandchildren, Scott Dedman (Brooke), Wesley Collins (Matt), Brad Collins (Jennifer), and Abby Davis (Shane), and six great grandchildren, McKenzie Coffee Benton, Natalie and Macie Coffee, Cassie and Reese Dedman, and Parker Davis.
Each of Betty’s great grandchildren shared a little about their “Nanny.”
“Although I have many good memories of Nanny, my favorite is when she taught me to make her homemade rolls. It was her Dad’s recipe from his bakery that she passed down to me.”- Cassie
“I’ll always love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck!”- Parker
“My best memory of Nanny was when we surprised her in Georgia during Thanksgiving Break. I will never forget the look on her face”-Reese
“I have always enjoyed listening to Nanny’s stories, and am so grateful that she has been there for so many phases of my life, including dancing at my wedding”-McKenzie
“Friday nights with my Nanny are my favorite. While the rest of the family is a football games, we stay in and sit and chat for the longest time!”- Natalie
“Her smile is made of sunshine, and her heart of solid gold”-Macie
Her family would like to say: “We all love you so much, Nanny! Happy Birthday!