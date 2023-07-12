A former Malvern city official was found not guilty of sexual assault against a minor after a one-day jury trial on Thursday, June 29, at the HSC Courthouse before the Hon. Chris Williams of the 7th Judicial Circuit.
Jeffrey Jacob Wright, was charged in connection with one Class B felony count for 2nd degree sexual assault, and one Class D felony count of sexual indecency with a child, after Hot Spring County Prosecuting Attorney Teresa Howell and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Melanie Rock filed charges with the Hot Spring County Circuit Court on Feb. 14.
The charges against Wright stem from allegations he committed multiple indecent acts against a minor between the years 2018 to mid- 2022.
According to the affidavit, Wright was accused of committing indecent acts against a minor between 2018 and 2022 while he was the minor female’s parent or guardian. The abuse allegedly started when the child was 13 years old.
The child reported the allegations in early July 2022 and was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Malvern, after which the affidavit was introduced on Feb. 1, and Judge Stephen Shirron signed off on the warrant the following day.
