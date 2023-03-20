Malvern city official pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault against a minor in court on Wednesday and will be back in the courtroom early next month for criminal proceedings.
Former Malvern Street Dept. Superintendent, Jeffrey Jacob Wright, was detained last month in connection with one Class B felony count for 2nd degree sexual assault, and one Class D felony count of sexual indecency with a child, after Hot Spring County Prosecuting Attorney Teresa Howell and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Melanie Rock filed charges with the Hot Spring County Circuit Court on Feb. 14.
Wright turned himself in to the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 16. and was released the same day after posting a $20,000 bail bond.
Wright took over the superintendent position at the Malvern Street Department after the former superintendent, who served in the lead administrative role for almost eight years, retired at the end of 2022.
The charges against Wright stem from allegations he committed multiple indecent acts against a minor between the years 2018 to mid- 2022.
According to the affidavit, Wright is accused of committing indecent acts against a minor between 2018 and 2022 while he was the minor female’s parent or guardian. The abuse allegedly started when the child was 13 years old.
The child reported the allegations in early July 2022 and was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Malvern, after which the affidavit was introduced on Feb. 1, and Judge Stephen Shirron signed off on the warrant the following day. Wright is being represented by defense attorney Louis L. Loyd. His next court date is set for April 11, 2023, at 1 p.m.