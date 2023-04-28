The Malvern Senior Center always has something fun in the works for their members—things like Bingo, Bridge, Bean Bag Baseball, dances, games, crafts, ice cream socials, and many other such activities—almost on a daily basis.
Lucky seniors attended an Arkansas Travelers baseball game in Little Rock earlier this month, as well as catching some of the horse races at Oaklawn. From pilates to Spanish classes, from movie days to live music, the Malvern Senior Center just might be the most happenin’ spot in town!
