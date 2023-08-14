The Malvern Senior Center sure does know how to party!
They hosted a fun Hawaiian Luau Party yesterday morning, complete with festive decorations, and fruit sculptures and grass skirts and tropical-colored leis and tables full of good food, and the whole Hawaiian-themed shabang.
Sadly, this reporter couldn’t get away from her desk long enough to join in the celebration, but the pictures posted on social media indicate that the Malvern Senior Center was more than successful in bringing the spirit of Islands right to their senior visitors.
The food, alone, was a real treat and true to theme, with the monkey fruit sculpture featuring a pineapple torso, banana arms, kiwi ears and a head created with multiple tasty fruits. Seriously—it was almost too cute to eat!
“The Hawaiian Luau presented by members of the Malvern Senior Center. Lots of Hawaiian attire and lots of good food. Some ate too much,” the center shared on social media.
But the fun doesn’t stop there—the Malvern Senior Center has lots more fun featured on the schedule for this month!
Don’t miss Noodle Ball and Bridge next Monday, Hat Day and Craft Class on Tuesday, a fantastic group outing to Murray’s Dinner Theater on Wednesday, a Beanbag Baseball event in Arkadelphia on Thursday, and a Friday full of fun with the Choir singing that morning, followed by Bridge at 10 a.m. and a Popsicle/Meet & Greet Party kicking off at 10:30 a.m.
There are a lot more details and upcoming events highlighted on the center’s Social Calendar. For more information, visit the “Malvern Senior Center Social Calendar” Facebook page, or call the facility direct at 501-332-5374.