Malvern is about to have another great place for people of all ages to play, thanks to Deanna and Michael Bunata—owners of the new, soon-to-be open arcade, Game Craz!
The Bunata family have been hard at work getting the venue and the games ready for the public. The new arcade is located in the old pharmacy building at 1304 S. Main St. in Malvern, right down the street from the high school. The couple expect to be open in time for locals to beat the summer heat and have some affordable indoor fun.
“We’re shooting for mid-June. I’m just waiting for the permits and the electrician to come in,” Deanna said.
Game Craz will feature great retro arcade games like a pool table, air hockey and foosball, but Deanna said they’re trying to include something fun for everyone. “We even have a Connect 4 for the little ones,” she said.
The arcade will also have several of the classics, like Pac-Man, Asteroids and Centipede.
“It’s all free play, and it’s $12 at the door, and you stay as long as you want. Come hang out!” Deanna said. “We’re trying to bring a place to town that people can come hang out that’s not too expensive, and that’s safe for them to come hang out.”
Other games designated as “redemption games” will only cost a nickel to play, and those games will award tickets that can be redeemed at the prize counter for cool toys and play items.
