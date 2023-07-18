The office of Hot Spring County Prosecutor, Teresa Howell, released the following statement to the public on July 14:
On July 13, 2023, a Hot Spring County jury consisting of nine (9) men and three (3) women convicted Garland County Resident Eric David Overton of Rape, a Class Y felony, and Internet Stalking of a Child, a Class Y felony.
Evidence presented at trial showed in the Spring of 2022 the 27-year-old defendant had contact with a 12-year-old child through the social media site Snapchat that escalated to the rape of the child.
The jury returned the guilty verdicts in less than thirty (30) minutes and reached the sentence recommendations in approximately fifteen (15) minutes. The State’s case was presented by Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Melanie Rock and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jared Davis.
The agencies participating in the thorough and professional investigation of the rape and internet stalking charges were the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Department, and the Garland County Sheriff’s Department.
The Cooper Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center in Hot Springs provided supportive services to the minor victim.
The Honorable Stephen Shirron presided over the jury trial and followed the sentence recommendation of the jury. Eric David Overton was sentenced to two (2) consecutive life terms in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The defendant was immediately taken into custody by the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Department at the conclusion of the trial to begin serving his life sentences.