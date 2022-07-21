It’s been over two years since Hot Springs Police Department Corporal Brent Scrimshire, a Malvern local, fell in the line of duty. Shot by a Garland County man during a traffic stop March 10, 2020, the case is finally going to court.
The man accused of shooting and killing Scrimshire, Kayvon Ward, is now on trial with the jury selection beginning Monday at the Garland County Courthouse.
“We will always remember Corporal Scrimshire for making the ultimate sacrifice,” said the HSPD in a statement honoring Scrimshire. “And we will continue to keep his family in our prayers and close to our hearts.”
Scrimshire leaves behind wife, Rachel, a son and a daughter, who all call Malvern home.
In his wake, the community has rallied around his family and created events such as Fishing for Brent and the Corporal Brent Scrimshire Memorial 5K. Proceeds from Fishing for Brent go towards the Brent Scrimshire Scholarship Fund. In addition to these events, the city of Hot Springs and HSPD marked the second anniversary of his death with a Blue for Brent effort with matching social media hashtag #BlueforBrent.
The process of selecting a jury is expected to take several days, possibly up to a week. The case is under a gag order for the time being.