Glorie Thornton, current Chief Deputy Treasurer for the county, and soon to be HSC Treasurer, paid a visit to the Malvern Area Kiwanis November meeting last Thursday to update the attendees on the upcoming Christmas on the Courthouse Square event set to take place Thursday, Dec. 8.
“As many of you know, this is a project that was funded by strictly private donations from our community,” Glorie said. “And over the last four years, we are happy to announce that we’ve raised over $60,000.”
“We’re so thankful to the businesses, to the community, and everyone that donated and volunteers to help make this project go off every year,” she said.
The efforts have allowed the event’s committee to purchase a stunning 36-foot-tall tree, topped with a four-foot-tall, illuminated star. “We have over $25,000 invested in that tree,” Thornton said, adding that a similar tree would cost the county close to $43,000 in the current market.
“With the money that we raise, we are able to fund FFA departments in all of our county’s schools with materials that make many of our wooden decorations,” she said. “We supply all the materials, and they do the work.” One such attraction is the “Do You Want to Paint a Snowman?” wooden cutouts on display that the public are invited to decorated with provided art supplies.
Thornton said in the past they’ve had to rent a crane to use for the holiday preparations, at a cost of $2,000. This year, Mayor Weldon has graciously agreed to let them use a crane that the city recently purchased for municipal use, which will save organizers a lot of money that can be applied to another aspect of the festivities.
“This is the first year that we haven’t asked for any monetary donations from our community to fund this project,” Thornton said. “With all the extension cords and plug ins and equipment that we could possibly need, we thought that the community could use a break from us asking for money every year.”
Thornton said generous businesses in the community have also stepped up yet again to offer their assistance. Food Center will be providing the hot chocolate and cups, Tanner’s will loan a flatbed truck to the effort for the live music showcase, Farm Bureau will provide the paint and supplies for the snowman decorating event, and Heather Dial Sanders will be loaning out the sound equipment.
Dorey’s Catfish will once again bring their hot meals available for purchase, and Santa will be set up under the Pavilion, sponsored by The Well Church. Several local civic organizations will provided cookies, including Malvern Rotary Club, the Malvern Lions Club and Malvern Area Kiwanis.
“Wagon rides will be given by Herman Nutt, and music will be provided by Heather Dial Sanders and the First Baptist Praise Singers,” Thornton said. “We also will be having Ouachita High School Choir singing that night, and Friendship Baptist Church will be setting up a live nativity scene.”
The event will kick off Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hot Spring County Courthouse, with the fabulous Christmas Parade proceeding from the Courthouse down South Main Street, concluding at the Malvern High School.
Thornton said the whole thing would not be possible without the cooperation and hard work of the Committee members, including Tony Jenkins, Stephanie Collie, Brenda Weldon, Sherry Oden and Rachel Bearden.
“I would invite all of you to come out that night, if you haven’t been. It’s a really, like I like to call it, the Hallmark Christmas of Malvern,” Thornton said.