The Hot Spring County Livestock & Fair Association is gearing up for the 2023 HSC Fair, coming to Malvern the week of Sept. 3-9 at—where else—the HSC Fairgrounds.
They’ve already got great musical guests lined up like Perplexus, an amazing instrumental rock band, as well as country crooner Caden McKim. Both acts performed at the most recent Malvern Brickfest and impressed the outdoor audience with their talented sets.
They’ve also got the cutest t-shirts now available for purchase on a website devoted to the annual event. The shirt has a classic look, patriotic tones and a simplicity of design that all combine to represent a sincere tribute to the bread and butter of farm life in America, and the good fortune we all have to live in HSC. Get your 2023 HSC Fair shirt now at http://www.hscfair.com.
This year’s event is bringing back a crowd favorite—the HSC Fair Queen Pageant. The Fair Queen “Miss” winner (the category that includes contestants ages 18-23 years) will win a full one-year scholarship to ASU Three Rivers. The competition takes place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Malvern High School’s Edward E. and Henrietta Fanning Bailey Auditorium, starting at 4 p.m. For more information about the pageant, contact Mckenzie Clift at 501-802-5100 or mlclift8@gmail.com.
And the Antique Tractor Show is back once again, set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 starting at 9 .m. The popular show is in its third season, and past events point to some gorgeous and very special pieces of machinery being showcased, many of which will undoubtedly bring back memories of “the good ol’ days” to those lucky enough to grow up in rural country farm environment.
A new event at this year’s fair is the “Fat Hog Show & Sale”, on the schedule for Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. “We are excited to include this in the 2023 Hot Spring County Fair! We hope your youth plans to participate in raising, showing and selling!” fair organizers stated on social media. “Buyers-you aren’t going to want to miss out on an awesome chance to support youth in agriculture and fill your freezer!”
This year’s event will also feature livestock exhibitions and judging, a Premium Sale of award-winning animals, craft and skill competitions for young and old alike, family-friendly entertainment, face painting, great food and gift vendors, games and activities geared toward the younger crowd, a Cutest Baby Contest, a Watermelon Eating Contest, the always-awesome Rodeo, and other fantastic Fair fun!
The full schedule of events for the 2023 HSC Fair are available online through the “Hot Spring County Fairgrounds” Facebook page or at www.hscfair.com.