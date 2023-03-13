MSD Gifted and Talented Instructor, Brenda Rush, was recently honored at the Arkansans for Gifted and Talented Education (AGATE) Conference Feb. 22-24 in Little Rock as a recipient of the “Educator Recognition Award.”
AGATE is a main advocacy and support group for teachers, students and parents in the gifted education system. Their annual spring conference invites members to view presentations from relevant keynote speakers, network and share education tips and innovative practices, share in various awards and honors bestowed upon their peers, and learn about scholarships, other resources and opportunities for growth.
The award was bestowed based on multiple nominations from Rush’s fellow G/T instructors in other school districts. Rush’s boundless energy and enthusiasm for nurturing all gifted students’ educational development is admirable and important to the future of gifted education programs in central Arkansas.
Read the full story in Friday's March 10 newspaper edition.