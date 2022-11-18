Arbor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center invited residents’ family and friends to a festive Thanksgiving lunchtime meal yesterday.
Community Relations Director Connie Rook said the meal was a favorite annual event for everyone until the pandemic hit in 2020, so she and the other staff and residents are thrilled to be able to resume it this year.
They facility hosted a couple of small brunch gatherings last year, but yesterday was the first time they’ve come back full swing. They were assisted by the Malvern High School JROTC and nursing students from ASU Three Rivers.
Rook said the crowd was a bit smaller than previous meals, but that seems to be the norm with most things post-pandemic surge. Arbor Oaks still took precautions, asking everyone who attended to wear masks while not eating, and the students were a great help with getting trays of food to the tables and sitting with the few residents who did not have family in attendance.
Arbor Oaks will soon host the 4th Annual Christmas Tree Display, with the open house taking place Thursday, Dec. 15 from 2-5 p.m.
“We are inviting local businesses to decorate and display your Christmas tree in the Arbor Oaks living room,” as stated on the event flyer.
It’s just another wonderful way to show some loving attention to the Arbor Oaks residents during the holiday season, which can be a lonely time for many of our elderly population who stay at Arbor Oaks and other local residential healthcare facilities.
Anyone who’d like to participate can bring their trees to decorate amongst the residents while you visit and spread the holiday cheer, starting Nov. 28. Soon, the Arbor Oaks living area will be alive with the Christmas spirit. Contact Rook at 501-332-5251 for more information.