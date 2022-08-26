The Glen Rose Beavers took to the road last night for their week 0 game against the Crossett Eagles.
Glen Rose drew first blood with a two-yard run in by junior Carson Dhane with 5:51 left in the first quarter. The team tried for a kick, but it was no good, leaving the score 6-0 in favor of the Beavers. The Beavers then proceeded to keep that momentum going with a 20-yard touchdown run by junior Heath Ballance. Ballance plays running back and free safety for the Beavers. He weighs in at 155 pounds and measures five-foot-eight-inches.
Glen Rose then kicked deep for the kickoff and forced Crossett into a safety, scoring two more points with 25 seconds left in the quarter. The Eagles were unable to answer the Beavers in the first quarter, leaving the score 15-0. In the beginning of the second quarter, Glen Rose tried for a field goal but missed their attempt. Crossett, however, scored on a 60-yard pass with 5:55 left in the half. They then succeeded in kickin’ it through the uprights for a halftime score of 15-7. The second half is when the Eagles started to pick up momentum. The Beavers were able to tackle Crossett’s quarterback and once again force a safety with 11:50 remaining in the third quarter. After those two points, Crossett really ratcheted up their competitiveness. Crossett scored on a 74-yard pass with 6:43 left on the clock in the quarter for a score of 17-14 still in favor of the Beavers.
The Eagles were closing in. While Glen Rose relied more on rushing throughout the game, Crossett made the most gains with their passing game. The Eagles then scored on another pass, this time 24-yards to take the lead 21-17. During a Glen Rose possession, the Beavers fumbled the ball, allowing the Eagles to scoop and score with 3:56 left in the quarter. The final score for the third quarter was 28-17 with Crossett in the lead.
The Beavers got right to work in the fourth quarter to close the gap. They quickly scored on a 30-yard pass from junior quarterback Rein Bland to junior Gage Chaney. 11:51 remained in the quarter.
They went for a kick, but it was no good.
Ballance ran in another 20-yard touchdown with 9:25 left in the game. With a successful two-point conversion, the Beavers regained the lead with a score of 31-28. Glen Rose managed to keep the Eagles out of the end zone for the remainder of the game and scored one more touchdown on a two-yard run by Ty Hood with only 36 seconds left. Junior kicker Dossen Jackson kicked another one straight and true through the goal posts for a final score of 38-28. Bland accumulated 20-yards in two carries and landed 13 of 21 passes for a total of 138 passing yards. Ballance led the team in rushing yards with 281-yards in 33 carries. Dhane carried 12 times for 20-yards. Leading the team in receptions was Chaney, who made five receptions for 80-yards. Ballance completed two receptions for 33-yards, Lane Franks caught four passes for 31-yards and Hood caught one pass for four yards.
The Beavers will face off against the Malvern Leopards Friday Sept. 2 at Beaver Stadium.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.