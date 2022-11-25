Tonya Kimbrell, archery coach for Glen Rose School District, and her students joined ASU Three Rivers Archery coach, Bob Starkey, and Lyon College Head Archery Coach, Travis Linville, at the Boys & Girls Club in Malvern on Friday for an afternoon of unique fun in the form of “Archery tag.”
Archery tag is reminiscent of dodgeball, but instead of throwing inflated balls at the opposite team, you shoot foam-tipped arrows at them—while also aiming to knock down a row of targets, while also trying to dodge the arrows simultaneously flying your way from your opponents. Sounds scary, but it’s essentially harmless, and fun for all ages.
“It’s an interactive game that we use to get kids interested in the sport of archery,” said Linville, who is also Arkansas’ state-level coordinator for the USA Archery program.”It’s just one more tool that we use for recruitment, entertainment, and to build team spirit.”
Archery tag is gaining attention around the nation as a great way to get the family outside and having fun together.
“The team at Lyon College travels the U.S. over the summer, and we teach military personnel and their families,” Linville shared. “And their family participates.”
Archery is gaining popularity as an athletic sport, and Linville said Archery tag is the perfect introduction for anyone reticent to let the arrows fly in force.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Linville said. “It’s just like dodgeball, there’s many aspects of the sport that you can do, you know, outside, inside, it really is a lot of fun, a lot of camaraderie.”
Another cool aspect of archery tag is the user-friendly nature of the equipment, and the fact that the gentle sport can be a great way to get people of all ages up and moving around with an inclusive activity that practically anyone can do.
“A lot of these kids may not be able to throw or catch a football or play basketball, but every one of them you can see participates,” Linville said. “It just brings them all together, it’s really neat.”
Not only is it fun, archery is becoming so popular and widely-accepted that institutions of higher learning are now recruiting standout athletes in the sport. It seems the sky’s the limit.
“And we actually scholarship at Lyon College for archery,” Linville said. “It’s really a big program nationwide, archery is, and our platform leads to the Olympics.” As archery is not an official NCAA or NAIA sport, there are no limits on scholarship and financial aid opportunities.
Archery is primarily done for competitive sport or recreation, but more and more archers are able to make a living, or at least supplement their income, through things like sponsorship deals, special appearances, prize money from tournament winnings, and endorsement advertising.
Seeing the excitement and good-natured interaction between the Glen Rose archery students as they played the game together, not to mention getting hit with a few errant foam-tipped arrows myself and barely feeling it, showed this reporter what an awesome game Archery tag could be for any group to promote exercise, inclusion, healthy interaction, and building confidence.
Anyone local who’s interested in learning more about archery should contact Starkey at ASU Three Rivers, to see what sporting options await them on campus. For more information, call 501-337-5000.