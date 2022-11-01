Students at Glen Rose Elementary recently partnered with a local women’s service organization to raise an incredible amount of money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Epsilon Sigma Alpha is an international sorority/service organization first chartered in Jacksonville, Texas in 1929 “for the purpose of preparing its members to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world,” as stated on the organization’s parent website.
The members of ESA International are all dedicated to the likeminded purpose of making the world a better place. They’ve done this by raising millions of dollars for charitable organizations and volunteering countless hours doing service projects throughout their communities, and on a global scale.
The Alpha Omega chapter of ESA formed in Malvern in 1950, joining with 12 other chapters statewide who aligned with the other groups throughout the U.S., Canada and Australia to benefit numerous causes. Malvern ESA member Sharon Loftis, who’s served in the Alpha Omega chapter for over 46 years, said her local chapter has probably helped raise $30,000-$40,000 for local schools, organizations, individuals and charitable efforts over the years.
ESA Malvern’s latest fundraising project at Glen Rose Elementary is close to their hearts, and one they’ve done several times in the past. ESA International was approached by Danny Thomas, founder of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, back in 1972 with a personal appeal for help. St. Jude’s came knocking, and ESA answered the call in a big way, raising over $275 million for the cancer research/medical facility to date.
