Gloria Bailey-Ray, a native of Malvern who has built a beautiful life for herself in California and had great success in all evolutions of her career in multiple fields, recently returned to her hometown to attend the Malvern-Wilson Reunion. She also hosted a book launch event while she was in the neighborhood.
Gloria is a noted author, podcaster, medical professional, manager in the pharmaceutical realm of corporate America, public speaker, talk show & radio host, mentor, trainer and certified life coach. And that’s just a few of the many fascinating and impressive hats she wears.
Gloria took everything she has learned throughout her time in the workforce, and through decades of trying to succeed in an environment that didn’t always eagerly embrace her, and she composed a helpful guide for others who may need tips for getting through similar issues with their bosses and/or co-workers, or who may need suggestions on how to quell that annoying voice of self-doubt that many of us often hear.
“After 30 years almost of corporate America, I decided I wanted to go out on my own, and what was my passion? Helping people,” she said.
Gloria’s book, “ ‘U’ Didn’t Get The Memo: Navigating Corporate America”, is her third successful literary effort and is a great resource for people who are trying to climb the corporate (or otherwise) career ladder, themselves.
“My whole message to any woman is, I tell people I’m a ‘serial entrepreneur’ only because I do a lot of different things as you know, and was just really hoping to be able to meet people, to energize them, to encourage them,” she said.
“I want people to know just because you’re from a small town doesn’t mean that you can’t dream big and have things and still do things here in the area that you’re in,” Gloria said. “But it take someone who has some creativity and is open and receptive.”
Gloria’s book is filled with a wealth of knowledge and helpful advice that she’s accrued through her many years of career success. She draws from her experience as a woman of color in corporate America and offers practical tips, invaluable tools and immense encouragement to the readers, as she helps them wade through common problems that often arise in the workplace.
The book is a quick and easy read, as Gloria meant it to be, and includes some very informative chapters, such as:
Reimagining The Workplace
Your Career—Are You In Control?
Belonging—Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Equality
Microaggression In The Workplace
Workplace Bullying
Toxic Work Environment
Dealing With Conflict
Leadership Styles
Over 50 and Changing Careers/Jobs
Interview Process
Networking—On & Off The Job
“It’s a book that gives you some basics and gets you to really thinking about how am I dealing with conflict, what are the things that i need to know…How you looked for a job 15, 20 years, even 10 years ago, is definitely not the same as how you look for a job now, and that’s across the board. Bullying is still a big thing, you still have sexism that happens,” Gloria said. “It’s, how do you deal with all of that.”
For instance, one very enlightening chapter explains what “Microaggressions” are, and how their presence in the workplace can be poison to the soul.”It’s a subtle form of discrimination that can be difficult to identify,” Chapter Five states. “It doesn’t matter if it’s intentional or not; they’re still harmful because they marginalize groups of people who have historically been discriminated against in society.”
Microaggressions are often seen when a person assumes that everyone fits into a narrow system of identification. But not everyone on the job is a straight, White male, and people who are consciously or unconsciously biased against those who don’t fit into this category might be guilty of displaying this subtle bias.
Common forms of include racial, sexist, misogynistic, heterosexist, verbal, behavioral and environmental microaggressions. They can cause stress and depression and can sometimes be hard to combat, because many offenders don’t realize the ill-effects of their bias, or even that they have any bias, at all. Gloria offers these helpful tips to avoid the issue:
Listen to the person receiving the microaggression and empathize with their feelings.
Try not to be defensive or dismiss the person’s feelings.
Take responsibility for any underlying bias held toward certain groups.
Commit to changing micro-aggressive behavior.
Gloria advises those who experience microaggression in the workplace to do the following:
Respond to the microaggression if it feels safe to do so.
Discuss the incident briefly and arrange to discuss it with the person again later. This gives them the chance to reflect and you the chance to consider, and possibly practice, what to say.
Let the person know how the microaggression made you feel and why it is significant.
Criticize the microaggression, not the person.
Take care of yourself by seeking social support and practicing healthy self-care techniques.
Avoid taking on work related to marginalization—unless it is your choice to do so. Being asked to do so can be a form of microaggression.
Bystanders can help by being allies. This might involve speaking up against the microaggression. But always say how the language or behavior made you feel—not how you assume it made the recipient feel, as this and be unintentionally dehumanizing. No one can ever be sure quite how something makes another person feel.
Gloria has experienced bullying, bias, sexism and racism throughout her life. Like other children, she expected adulthood to be a welcome respite from immature behavior such as bullying, but that was, unfortunately, not the case.
After graduating from Malvern High School, Gloria went to nursing school at UCA in Conway, where she experienced extreme bullying in an environment that she expected to foster acceptance and a pleasant hope for the future. Instead, Gloria was met with horrible acts of violence and intense bullying that could have ruined all her plans, if she hadn’t possessed an inner strength and firm resolve, coupled with having crucial support from her family.
“I was bullied. Major bullied. I had long hair, hazel eyes, light complexion—and it still happens to this day,” she said.
“That’s one of the things that, if our country could get past looking at how you talk or how you look or how you sound, or what religion you are—just treat people the way they treat you. That’s how my parents raised me,” she said.
Gloria said her book signing event was a great success, held in the local park and featuring various activities that weekend such as a Gospel Fest, a Welcome program at the Bailey Auditorium, a Block Party, a banquet and dance gala at Oaklawn Hotel & Resort in Hot Springs, and Sunday afternoon Jazz in the Park, accompanied by the book signing by Gloria Bailey-Ray.
It's highly commendable, and certainly worthy of note, that 10 percent of the net proceeds from Gloria’s book sales are going towards the Malvern Wilson Reunion, as her way of showing her staunch commitment to giving back to her native community.
Gloria said she was so impressed with the work that the Malvern Wilson Reunion Committee had done, that she and her siblings plan to start a music scholarship in honor of their father, who taught piano lessons to so many. This scholarship will provide opportunities for aspiring musicians and contribute to the growth and development of talented individuals within the community.
While visiting Malvern, Gloria was informed of making the cover of EWOC (Exceptional Women Of Color). There will be a 15th Annual EWOC Awards & Expo featuring Gloria and other accomplished women of distinction on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in Sacramento, California. This recognition is well-deserved and highlights Gloria's achievements and impact in her field.
To stay updated on Gloria's ongoing endeavors, please visit her website at [https://www.gloriabaileyray.com] and consider subscribing to receive regular updates.