Members of the Malvern Ministers Conference presented the Hot Spring County Homeless Coalition (HSCHC) with a check for $1,200 after a public Good Friday celebratory service event that took place on April 6. Pictured from left are Ron Latina with First Presbyterian Church; Rev. Chat D. Hart, pastor of First Baptist Church on Vine Street; Brenda Womack with the HSCHC; Rev. Rod McCollum, pastor of First Baptist Church Rockport; Tyler Gill and Peggy Whatley with the HSCHC; Dr. J. N. McCollum, Present Pastor Emeritus at First Baptist Church Rockport; and Lavena Ray with the HSCHC.
featured