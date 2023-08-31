The City of Malvern Animal Shelter is wrapping up their month-long participation in the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” initiative.
Even though shelter volunteers and associates haven’t been able to rehome all the beloved animals that are currently calling the shelter Home, they did make a few happy matches between owner and pet during the preceding weeks.
“Congratulations to Wren and Kurt they got their Forever Homes Today!!” the shelter shared on social media, in reference to two sweet and super-cute Chihuahuas that were being cared for at the shelter until Wednesday, when a lovely local couple came and claimed them for their own.
“Thank you Mr and Mrs Tarkington for opening you hearts and homes to these precious babies!!”
Plus, they shelter has recently received some critical assistance in the way of donated items that will greatly benefit the shelter and its inhabitants.
Amanda Langley earned a shout-out on social media for her generous donation of laundry detergent. as did Erin Busig for donating cleaning supplies. Howlz Dog Grooming and shelter friend Emily McClenahan were thanked publicly for arranging for some of the
We would like to offer our special thanks to Howlz Mobile Dog Grooming and Emily Anne McClenahan for ensuring one of our residents got the platinum treatment before they head to rescue in Texas next week. Thank you all so much. The support of great companies and individuals is priceless.