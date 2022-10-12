The Henson Benson Foundation Board announced the recent award of the Samuel G. Benson, M.D., PhD Memorial Scholarship to Malvern native, Carlon ‘Quincy’ Gragg.
Gragg is a second-year medical student at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. This summer he had the opportunity to participate in the Partnership in Cancer Research Program where he conducted biomedical research for 8 weeks at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, shadowed palliative care physicians, and completed an entrepreneurial project aimed at improving the side effects of cancer treatment.
Additionally, Gragg is the current president of the Edith Irby Jones chapter of the Student National Medical Association where he helps facilitate pipeline programs for pre-medical high school and undergraduate students and advocates for improving healthcare disparities through events like White Coats for Black Lives.
Gragg is still undecided on what specialty he wants to pursue but strives to serve the disadvantaged and underrepresented individuals from rural communities.
Gragg is a 2015 graduate of Malvern High School (Suma cum laude), and a 2019 graduate from Henderson State University (Magna cum laude). Quincy is the son of Tobi Gragg, and the grandson of Dwight and Artie Gragg.
The Henson Benson Foundation is located at 22560 Highway 67 in Perla, Arkansas and was established in 2010 by Samuel G. Benson, M.D., Ph.D, who was a visionary physician-scientist and humanitarian.
The Scholarship fund was established to assist talented and optimistic individuals in their acquisition of education and life skills to carry on the Malvern and Perla traditions of achievement and excellence. For more information about the Foundation, email hbensonfoundation@gmail.com, or call 501-332-7556.