Have you heard? There is an awesome new petting zoo/party venue/exotic animal farm, opening up right here in Hot Spring County.
This unique attraction/party place is called Circle D Funny Farm, and it’s located just south of Malvern at 11384 Hwy. 22, near the Lono/Rolla community. They cordially invite you and yours to their official Grand Opening celebration, which coincides with Memorial Day weekend and will kick off the start of what’s sure to be a fabulous summer on the farm! The Grand Opening is set for Saturday, May 27, starting at 10 a.m.
And if you haven’t heard, Circle D Funny Farm is a family-friendly outdoor space that offers Wild Wagon tours through their exotic enclosure, chances for visitors to meet and feed the animals, plenty of room and equipment to play, and fun educational programs for your enjoyment. They also host parties, field trips, reunions, church picnics, and and other fun solo outing or group gathering you can think of.
The goal at Circle D is to connect people and animals, according to their website and the owners, Philip and Amy Diehl. They have bunnies, goats, emus, horses, pigs, llamas, cows, bulls, ponies. peacocks—even Zorro, the Zebra, and Jeffery, the Water Buffalo, just to name a few! All these lovely animals, and much more, await your visit.
