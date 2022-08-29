Dara Casey has been deeply invested in bettering Malvern and in partnering with other like-minded citizens for several years now, in a unified effort to revitalize and improve the historic downtown buildings and outdoor areas of the city.
One of Casey’s biggest concerns for the last couple years has been revamping Centennial Park. This small but spacious outdoor area has rolling hills, a covered pavilion, a walking trail and a basketball court, all of which sound like a winning combination. But the court has fallen into disrepair and the lighting is inadequate.
Centennial Park is situated mere feet away from the county museum and library, and only blocks from the downtown area, the courthouse and the mayor’s office. Its close proximity to the heart of the city, and the potential it has to be a favorite hangout place for local families and outdoor enthusiasts, seems like plenty of reason to elevate the park on the list of things that need to be improved around here.
Casey couldn’t agree more, and when looking for possible funding sources to make such improvements, she learned about the T-Mobile Hometown Grant Program, which has committed $25 million over the next five years to revitalization efforts in small-town American communities.
The program offers grants of up to $50,000 for projects like bringing tech upgrades to the local library, or for citizens who want to “refresh a local park.” Upon learning of the grant program, Casey reached out to others in the community to get them on board.
