On Friday, July 1st, 2022, officers from the Malvern Police Department and the Group 6 Narcotic Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the 1400 block of Sherwood Dr. in Malvern. During the search, officers seized large quantity of suspected marijuana, weapons, pills, drug paraphernalia, and currency.
While executing the search warrant, officers arrested Frankie Butler, 27-year-old from Malvern. The suspect was charged with Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Maintaining Drug Premises, Unauthorized Use of Another Person’s Property to Facility Certain Crimes, and Proximity to Certain Facilities, which allows for an enhanced sentenced of an additional term of imprisonment of 10 years, since these offenses were committed within one thousand feet of a church. Officers transported Butler to the Hot Spring County Detention Center where he was booked into jail.