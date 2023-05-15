Three Wilson Intermediate School students have been accepted to attend Halberg Ecology Camp this summer. Fifth grade students Jayden Cole and Cloud Cunningham were chosen to attend as junior campers. After attending Ecology Camp last summer, sixth grade student Miracle Robertson was invited back to attend this year as a senior camper. All three students were awarded full tuition scholarships to attend by the Arkansas Audubon Society. As part of the application, students had to complete essays describing the importance of learning about nature, ways humans interact with nature, and some of their favorite things to do in nature. Camp directors commented that their essays were some of the best they have ever received. The students were recommended for this opportunity by their teachers Ms. Lesa Simpson, Ms. Erin Oswalt, and Ms. Sarah Boyle.
Halberg Ecology Camp is held each summer at Camp Clearfork near Crystal Springs. During the week-long camp students study mammals, snakes, birds, insects, geology, botany, and aquatic biology around a campsite surrounded by nature. The camp is limited to 62 students in each of two sessions to provide hands-on field study opportunities in the natural environment and is led by a staff of over 20 professionals. The staff includes college and high school science teachers, including several with PhDs as well as self-taught naturalists. Halberg Ecology Camp will allow these three outstanding Leopard students to pursue their passion for science while exploring the Ouachita National Forest. Congratulations to Miracle, Cloud, and Jayden!