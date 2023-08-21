A local nursing home had its operating license permanently revoked earlier this month, after state officials determined that emergency measures were necessary to address the facility's repeated violations and lukewarm response to requests for improvement.
The Office of Long Term Care (OLTC) , a division of the Arkansas Dept. of Human Services, conducted a site survey at Happy Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center during the week of July 23 and subsequently sent a letter dated Aug. 1, 2023, to the facility's administrator, Jill Kilgore, to inform her that the state agency had decided to revoke the facility's license due to "the amount and severity of violations and Happy Valley's continued non-compliance with the Rules for Nursing Homes."
During the onsite visit last month, inspectors gave the facility five citations for issues deemed to present an "immediate jeopardy" to the residents. The laundry list of offenses includes residents' claims of threats, abuse and mistreatment; violations of the residents' basic rights; inaccurate documentation regarding patients' code status and advance directive choices; inaccurate storage of hazardous chemicals; and "significant medication errors”.
The Aug. 1 letter to the nursing home facility outlined the following violations:
“Resident Rights/Exercise of Rights”:
It was noted during the July survey that several residents had their "smoking privileges" taken away after complaining to the state surveyors about abuse they claim to have suffered at the hands of the Happy Valley employees. "Residents have complained they feel intimidated by the staff, including the administrative staff," according to the notification letter.
“Request, Refuse, Discontinue Treatment: Formulate Advanced Directives”:
Surveyors learned that some of the residents' medical charts and care plans did not reflect the proper documentation for residents' code status or advanced directive choices. “ This inaction bred the potential “that a resident that wished to be resuscitated would not get the life-saving measures requested in their advanced directives.”
Conversely, a resident who did not want to be revived with “heroic efforts” could potentially have their wished ignored and possibly “be subjected to the pain and suffering of those methods.” Further discussion with the Director of Nursing also caused surveyors concern, after it was implied that the issue was not that big a deal because the resident in question’s mental state meant that she “wouldn’t know the difference.”
Read more details in Saturday's Aug. 19 newspaper edition.