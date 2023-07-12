Arkansas State University Three Rivers has selected High School Career Center Completer, Madison Harris, as the 2023 ASU Three Rivers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship recipient.
Harris is a 2023 Malvern High School graduate. Madison competed in the SkillsUSA state championship on behalf of the ASU Three Rivers High School Career Center and won a gold medal for customer service. This afforded her the opportunity to travel to Atlanta, Georgia to compete in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference that was held in June. Harris plans to enroll in the ASUTR Nursing program this fall. Madison stated in her essay, “With this scholarship, I hope to make a meaningful impact in the medical field and help others find happiness, love, support, and fellowship by taking it one day at a time.”
The Arkansas State University Three Rivers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship is a full one-year tuition scholarship (fall and spring semesters) awarded annually to an incoming traditional or nontraditional student who embraces the ideals and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The selection of the recipient is done in collaboration with the Malvern Martin Luther King Committee.