A group of Haskell police officers resigned their positions and walked out of a City Council meeting on Monday after the council did not address a list of issues.
"If we don't get some help, everyone of us is going to walk out," Officer Jimmy Foreman warned the council before making good on his threat.
Foreman and Officer Joshua DiCicco spoke to the council about their concerns.
Dicicco told the council the way the officers are paid is illegal. Due to the two 14 day pay periods, he said officers are not paid for 15 days of work each year.
Foreman called the pay the worst in the county.
His second point was training. While they get online training, he said there is no "serious training," such as firearms training.
He does training on his own time and own expense.
"I've personally spent thousands on training and equipment since I have been her. I don't feel that burden should be completely on the officer," DiCicco said.
He discussed safety saying at nights and on weekends only one officer is on patrol at a time. He has to call the Saline County Sheriff's department for back up. He has even had to rely on assistance of residents when making arrests because back up took too long to arrive.
Discussing equipment, DiCicco said plans to spend thousands are uniforms is frivolous when they do not have tourniquets, first aid kits, ballistic shields, breaching tools or life saving equipment.
When Foreman spoke he pointed out one of the officers in the room saying the only things he was wearing that were paid for by Haskell are the camera, weapon and two magazines. Everything was purchased by the officer.
Foreman said he has been on the force for a year. He talked about problems with patrol units. He was upset about plans for new fire trucks when the patrol units are old and having mechanical issues.
"We are the people who get called every night to go to the calls," he said.
He told the council the current units are not sufficient.
Foreman said the new mayor Mayor Crookham Jr., who was sworn in Jan. 1, has come in making changes but has done nothing to help the police department.
Crookham said he would take what the two officers said into advisement.
Foreman asked if that meant nothing would be done that night. Crookham said that was correct.
Foreman resigned followed by several other officers. Police Chief Brad Hicks was directed to secure their weapons and equipment.
As of press time, three officers remain.
Crookham said he had already spoken to Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright to ensure the city would still be covered.
"I hate to see that happen, but the city don't have an unlimited financial bank for afford equipment. It is unfortunate they think we do," Crookham said.
He claimed he and the council were blindsided.
In answer to a question, he said they would hire more officers.
Saline County Judge Matt Brumley was in attendance to swear in the city council for the new year.
He told The Saline Courier the county plans to work with Haskell to ensure the city is covered.
"Saline County takes it extremely serious that our citizens are well protected and covered by law enforcement," Brumley said.
He, the mayor and the sheriff are in conversation on the issue. He wants people to know Haskell is covered.
When called, the Haskell Police Department said all questions had to go through the mayor's office. As of press time, the mayor's office had not returned any phone calls.