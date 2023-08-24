MALVERN, AR – Arkansas State University Three Rivers will be the site this fall of a “Health and Wellness Fair” which will provide local residents, as well as college students, staff and faculty, with the opportunity to receive free screenings and educational materials on a large range of health subjects. Eye care, mental health, fitness, prevention, nutrition, dental and financial are a few of the topics you will be able to find information on.
Fresh produce and meat will be available for purchase from a local farmer. Learn about the benefits of homemade soaps and then have an opportunity to purchase them if interested. A massage therapist will be onsite for anyone interested in purchasing a massage. Screenings will include, but not limited to, blood pressure check, urinalysis screening and cholesterol test. For those competitive in nature, there will be a pull up contest participants can enter.
Attendees can receive free screenings and better educate themselves on a variety of health and wellness topics.
The fair will be on Thursday, September 28 from 9AM to 1PM in the foyer of the Administration Building and the Keith Great Room.
Current vendors:
Pope Eye Care
Teale Dentistry
Arkansas Center for Sports Science Training
LifeNet EMS
Vision Martial Arts
UAMS Health AR ConnectNow
UAMS Department of Laboratory Science
Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance
Our Blood Institute
Me Over Meth
Hope & Wellness, PLLC Psychiatric Services
Baptist Health Medical Center
Arkansas Tobacco Education Initiative
Southern Bancorp
Encore Health Care & Rehab of Malvern
City of Malvern Fire Department
Center for Healing Hearts and Spirits
Ray 5 Farms
UADA Extension Office – Hot Spring County
Healthy Connections
Ouachita Behavioral Health and Wellness
Arbor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation
Arora
DeGray Lake Resort State Park
Arkansas State University Three Rivers TRiO SSS
Ouachita Youth Services
The Herb Square
Healing Hands of Hope LLC
Baptist Health Family Clinic Malvern RHC
Engaging Arkansas Communities
If a business would like to participate in the fair, please contact Paula Westbrook at pwestbrook@asutr.edu.