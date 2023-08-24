Health Fair flyer
MALVERN, AR – Arkansas State University Three Rivers will be the site this fall of a “Health and Wellness Fair” which will provide local residents, as well as college students, staff and faculty, with the opportunity to receive free screenings and educational materials on a large range of health subjects. Eye care, mental health, fitness, prevention, nutrition, dental and financial are a few of the topics you will be able to find information on. 

Fresh produce and meat will be available for purchase from a local farmer. Learn about the benefits of homemade soaps and then have an opportunity to purchase them if interested.  A massage therapist will be onsite for anyone interested in purchasing a massage.  Screenings will include, but not limited to, blood pressure check, urinalysis screening and cholesterol test. For those competitive in nature, there will be a pull up contest participants can enter.

Attendees can receive free screenings and better educate themselves on a variety of health and wellness topics.

The fair will be on Thursday, September 28 from 9AM to 1PM in the foyer of the Administration Building and the Keith Great Room.

Current vendors:

Pope Eye Care

Teale Dentistry

Arkansas Center for Sports Science Training

LifeNet EMS

Vision Martial Arts

UAMS Health AR ConnectNow

UAMS Department of Laboratory Science

Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance

Our Blood Institute

Me Over Meth

Hope & Wellness, PLLC Psychiatric Services

Baptist Health Medical Center

Arkansas Tobacco Education Initiative

Southern Bancorp

Encore Health Care & Rehab of Malvern

City of Malvern Fire Department

Center for Healing Hearts and Spirits

Ray 5 Farms

UADA Extension Office – Hot Spring County

Healthy Connections

Ouachita Behavioral Health and Wellness

Arbor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Arora

DeGray Lake Resort State Park

Arkansas State University Three Rivers TRiO SSS

Ouachita Youth Services

The Herb Square

Healing Hands of Hope LLC

Baptist Health Family Clinic Malvern RHC

Engaging Arkansas Communities

If a business would like to participate in the fair, please contact Paula Westbrook at pwestbrook@asutr.edu.

