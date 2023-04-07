Healthy HSC Coalition donates to storm victims

A local civic group is joining others in the effort to bring much-needed relief to Arkansas storm victims.
Malvern escaped virtually unscathed during the last stretch of bad weather a few days ago, but the rest of the state wasn’t so lucky. Tornadoes ripped across the South, destroying everything in their path and killing 32 people, including five in Arkansas.
So, it was no surprise to anyone when Tony Jenkins at Malvern Insurance let people around town know that he’d soon be taking donations and essential items to Wynne, as he’s often done in the past after severe weather incidents.
Local businesses, organizations and individuals have once again come together and donated items and equipment to bolster his efforts, things like chips and other snacks, toiletries, water, Gatorade, and the trailer he will be using to haul the items north.
“People have been really good about donating,” Jenkins said. When we spoke on Wednesday, Jenkins had received upwards of $1,400 in cash and all sorts of items already bought for the victims of the storm, many of whom have been left without homes, food and basic necessities.
Jenkins also has the grill loaded with eight pork butts and five pork loins, which he’ll be taking with him to help feed people who have been affected or are working through the emergency response and cleanup.
Jenkins is the current president of the Healthy Hot Spring County Coalition, and when his fellow members heard the news, they wanted to help his efforts to bring assistance to the rest of the state and collectively decided to donate $200 to the cause.
The HHSCC operates in conjunction with the Hometown Health Improvement initiative, which “brings together members of communities to identify health problems and develop and implement ways to solve them,” according to online information.
Read the full story in Friday's April 7 newspaper edition.