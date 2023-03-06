Women’s History Month offers an opportunity to explore oft-unheralded women of cultural significance. My favorite Venn Diagram – Arkansas History plus Women’s History – deserves heralding, as folks far beyond the borders of the Natural State agree.
The name of Arkansas Folk Hero Helen Spence is now familiar to a global audience, thanks to the wonders of the internet combined with a reawakening of River Culture. Also known as Houseboat Culture, the phrase refers to River People. For more than a century, outsiders have employed the pejorative phrase “river rats” – even in newspaper headlines.
When the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History & Culture published Helen Spence’s bio in 2010, a collection of River People, artists, writers, filmmakers, historians and philanthropists formed “Team Helen” to help clear her name. In recent years, a slew of podcasters and youtubers has swelled Team Helen’s ranks nationwide.
Helen Ruth Spence of Arkansas County (1912-1934) is instantly recognizable as the inspiration for fictional folk heroine Mattie Ross of “True Grit,” by Arkansas author Charles Portis. Both were feisty teenage girls who avenged the death of their father, but Helen Spence’s real-life story goes deeper than Portis’s invention.
In 1930, Helen Spence’s father, Cicero Spence, was murdered on the lower White River by a man from Mississippi named Jack Worls. Worls then assaulted Helen’s stepmother Ada, who later died of her injuries, leaving Helen an orphan. Raised to follow the unwritten law of River Justice, Helen – a teenager -- was fated to avenge her father’s death.
During the January 1931 trial of Jack Worls in Arkansas County’s DeWitt Courthouse, Helen sat still as a statue. She wore a stylish red velvet suit she had sewn herself, complete with white rabbit-fur muff. When Worls stood while the Judge instructed the jury, Helen rose, pulling a concealed pearl-handled ladies’ pistol from the fur muff. She shot Worls to death in front of judge, jury and spectators and then calmly handed over the gun to the sheriff.
In true “True Grit” fashion, Helen responded to a barrage of reporters’ questions by explaining, “He shot my daddy.” She laughed when the crowd of newspapermen asked if she was worried about getting sent to the electric chair. Helen’s act of River Justice went on to cause ripple effects across the state. Imprisoned at Arkansas’s State Farm for Women, Helen faced horrendous abuse and became an escape artist, only to be “shot while escaping,” execution-style, behind her right ear. She was 22 years old. The ensuing 1934 prison abuse scandal rocked Arkansas’s then-Democratic political system, exposing corruption at every turn.
River People buried Helen Spence in secret in the potter’s field of the Historic St. Charles Cemetery, planting a sacred cedar tree to mark her grave. Not long afterward, the federal government began a systematic program of cultural genocide against Arkansas’s River People: building dams, burning and destroying countless houseboats, ferries and bridges; exiling entire families and communities from the Lower White River. A total of 166,000 acres of Arkansas delta bottomland was seized and placed off-limits to River People, including my family.
Meanwhile, the location of Helen Spence’s final resting-place remained a secret until shared with river folks living in the Ouachita Mountains. Hot Springs-based philanthropist and Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame Award recipient Dorothy Morris (Malvern High School, Class of 1960) led the charge to restore Helen Spence to history. Morris recalls, “Growing up in Malvern, I attended a concert at Ouachita Baptist University when I was very young and fell in love with music and the arts. My father was a talented musician; I treasure the Martin guitar he used to play.” Of Helen Spence, she adds: “It is such an important story.”
A longtime benefactor of Arkansas, from Point Cedar’s Food Pantry to Bismarck School District’s award-winning band program and numerous nonprofits serving education and the Fine Arts, the Morris Foundation provided seed funding for The Helen Spence Project. The first step was fulfilling the River People’s wish for a marker to go with Helen’s tree. On Mother’s Day of 2018, Team Helen set up an engraved granite footstone provided by Ms. Morris, opposite the cedar tree. A tiny silver engraved memorial “tree necklace” provided by Hot Springs entrepreneur Ann Mayle adorns the tree itself. Ann Mayle’s patented design features a coiled spring that expands with the tree as it grows, never cutting into the bark.
The indie film about Helen Spence and the River People, “Daughter of the White River,” was four years in the making and premiered during 2022 to enthusiastic audiences in Little Rock, Hot Springs and Stuttgart. Stuttgart’s Twin Cinema – the only remaining cinema in Arkansas County -- was overwhelmed at the response and extended the film’s run for a week. The extended screenings raised several hundred dollars for the Historic St. Charles Cemetery, to help caretake the grounds.
The late historian Lemuel Cressie Brown, Team Helen’s cofounder, often stated his wish for Helen Spence’s story to become a film. A childhood friend of Helen’s, Mr. Brown grew up in Arkansas County. He came to Hot Springs to raise a family, and over the years he became a big fan of Dorothy Morris’s efforts on Helen Spence’s behalf. “Ms. Morris is one classy lady,” Mr. Brown liked to say, and I agree wholeheartedly.
Recently, in the dead of winter, an historian based in the Midwest decided to come to Arkansas and place a yellow rose upon the grave of Helen Spence. He had read her story and become intrigued. He flew to Stuttgart, rented a hotel room and car, and took his camera and drone to the St. Charles Cemetery, where he toured the historic site and told the tragic story of River Justice. He posted the visit to his Youtube channel, “Faces of the Forgotten,” where, since the episode’s launch in early February, 40,000-plus viewers have watched. Hundreds of people are sending well-wishes to Team Helen, cheering on the effort to clear Helen Spence’s name with an historic posthumous pardon.
Team Helen is currently seeking partnerships with Arkansas film nonprofits and movie cinemas to bring “Daughter of the White River” to a wider audience. A recent online premiere featured a concert of original river songs recorded live by Delta-born singer-songwriter S.J. Tucker, who composed music for the film. The online show debuted February 23rd in honor of Helen Spence’s 111th Birthday, and audiences in the USA, Canada, Argentina, France and Germany joined in the celebration of Arkansas Folk Hero Helen Spence. Happy Women’s History Month, Arkansas!
Links to downloadable options for the film and accompanying concert can be found here: https://onlineconcertthing.com/sjtucker-tip-rewards/
Denise Parkinson is an Arkansas author, filmmaker, and folk artist championing River Culture. Find her online at www.dwparkinson.com to join Team Helen and celebrate Living History.