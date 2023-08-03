The City of Malvern Animal Shelter is participating in the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” initiative, taking place Aug. 1-31 in animal control centers all around the country.
The nationwide adoption and donation campaign is in its ninth season of bringing neglected and unwanted pets together with new, loving families.
“Since 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes,” according to online information. “Last year's campaign set a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000.”
The Malvern shelter has been gearing up for the local effort for weeks and are eager to welcome visitors to stop by and get acquainted with the wonderful pups and cats currently calling the shelter home. Adoptions may be conducted at the shelter Monday-Friday from 12:30-3:30 p.m., or by appointment.
“We are excited to kick off clear the shelters and can't wait to post who gets adopted first,” administrators of the local shelter posted Tuesday on social media. “Pet Adoption truly is magical. It will make you smile and laugh and warm your heart in so many ways.”
Sadly, the shelter did not have any adoptions as of yesterday morning, but hopefully things will change in the coming days.
There’s never been a better time to open your heart and home to a new furry friend. The love and companionship these pets freely give can bring joy and purpose to a lonely soul or complete a loving family like no other creature on God’s green Earth.
Take Jasmine, for instance. Jasmine is a one-and-a-half year old, medium-sized female. She’s a playful pup who enjoys her toys, “Jasmine is the life of the party,” according to the shelter’s social media page. “Dog friendly. All around great girl.”
And then there’s Nottingham, a brindle-colored pup who has spent the last two years at the shelter.
Nottingham was tied to a tree and left to his own devices for much of his life, prior to coming to the shelter. He had it rough, and the shelter staff and volunteers have done all they could to make him feel loved and comfortable at the shelter, there simply is no substitute for a loving home to call your own. Nottingham would do best as an only pet in a child-free home but is super-sweet and ready to make your day a little brighter.
Jasmine, Nottingham and all their shelter friends would love to have a meet-&-greet with you Swing by the City of Malvern Animal Shelter today and pick up your new best friend! Help us Clear the Shelters, and bring happiness to animals who are all too eager to return the favor.
City of Malvern Animal Shelter
2625 Canine Dr.
Malvern Ark. 72104
For more information, call 501-304-0000.