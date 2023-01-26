Finding Hope and First Baptist Church will be out and about in Malvern on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to provide transportation for the Hands and Feet event.
“This event will cater to the unhoused in HSC,” the nonprofit organization stated on social media. “If you’d like a ride, the pick up locations will be Centennial Park, Laurel St. Bridge and Tractor Supply parking lot (side near Page Ave.).”
Finding Hope has been helping the less fortunate in Hot Spring County since 2015. “Working together, we change and shape lives to address some of our society’s greatest challenges,” according to the organization’s Mission Statement. “We empower both those we serve and our volunteers and community supporters who give of their time and talent to experience the reward of helping others.”
First Baptist Church is also known for their community outreach programs that serve not just the local community, but children in need around the world through their involvement with the Samaritan’s Purse/Operation Christmas Child global holiday gift program.
The upcoming Hands and Feet event offers those in the local area a chance to get a free haircut, a hot shower, and a hearty meal, all completely free of charge. For more information, check out Finding Hope’s Facebook page @FindingHopeArkansas or contact the organization’s founders by calling 501-304-2541 or 501-467-4322.