The Henson Benson Foundation Board recently donated $1,000 to the Hot Spring County Homeless Coalition. Pictured are Boyce Mitchell, HSCHC Chair and Marion Gibson, HBF Board President.
The Henson Benson Foundation Board is proud to help support efforts of the Homeless Coalition. The Foundation was established in 2010 by Samuel G. Benson, MD, Ph.D, who was a visionary physician-scientist and humanitarian whose heritage is a remarkable family from the Hot Spring County region of Arkansas.
Foundation promotes and funds activities that unify the community and inspire the concept of giving back to society.
The Hot Spring County Homeless Coalition (HSCHC), now located at 910 Dawson St. in Malvern, was started in 2011 by caring citizens who perceived an urgent need in the community and wanted to help the overlooked homeless population in the area.