Malvern’s Main Street is getting a little more flavorful! The Scoop on Main is a new ice cream shop opening for business at 227 South Main Street.
Local women Lisa Kling and Brandi Ray wanted to bring something fun and delicious to Malvern’s downtown and wanted to build something for their daughters to be proud of and to one day take over.
Lisa works during the day at Baptist Health Hot Spring County hospital as the Patient Access Supervisor and Brandi’s day job is vice president at Farmers Bank and Trust. Both local ladies express how excited they are for this new adventure. Lisa's daughter Cali and Brandi’s daughter Gracie, both upcoming juniors at Poyen High School, were on hand to scoop ice cream and make sweet treats Thursday afternoon for the shop’s soft opening.
Lisa and Brandi met with the owners and operators of Little Rock’s Loblolly Creamery to begin this new venture and have worked closely with them to develop Malvern’s shop.
Loblolly serves up hand made ice cream at shops in Little Rock and in Benton. They make all the deliciousness in house with local Arkansas sourced products. The Scoop on Main is proudly serving Loblolly ice cream!
Loblolly’s website states “Loblolly Creamery scoop shop is one of Little Rock’s favorite community gathering places. Ice cream shops are where memories are made, traditions are created and ice cream smile abound”
Both Lisa and Brandi report that’s exactly what they wanted to bring to our hometown; a place that would bring fun and happiness to Main Street, where families could celebrate together and where years of tradition can begin and continue.
The building at 227 South Main has been renovated from the floors to the plumbing with most of the work being done by Lisa and Brandi, their daughters and their husbands. Tim Kling, Lisa’s husband, works for LifeNet in Malvern as the operations manager and paramedic. Brandi’s husband Nathan runs their family’s farm and 5 commercial chicken houses. The ladies report their husbands put in a lot of time and work into making their dream come true.
The Scoop on Main is now open with their summer hours of Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 1 PM - 9 PM, Fridays 1 pm - 10 PM, Saturdays 11 AM- 10 PM and Sundays 1 PM to 8 PM. They will be closed on Mondays. Once summer is over the hours will change slightly and are subject to change any time.