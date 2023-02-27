Magnet Cove and Poyen High School Music departments are teaming up to bring Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” to the local stage.
The show is set to run at the MCHS Auditorium on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11 and wrap up the following weekend, March 16-18.
The musical, first produced on Broadway in 1943, was adapted for the silver screen in 1955 and is based on a 1931 play titled, “Green Grow the Lilacs” by Lynn Riggs. Richard Rodgers wrote the music, and lyrics were contributed by Oscar Hammerstein II. The original choreography was produced by Agnes De Mile.
