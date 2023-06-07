Joshua Adam Morrison, 32, of Hot Springs, was arrested last week on multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase that began on Airport Road in Hot Springs and ended over the county line near Bismarck.
According to reports, Trooper 1st Class Dylan Robbins with the Arkansas State Police was on patrol on the afternoon of Monday, May 29, when he noticed a white Chevy Impala driving west on Marion Anderson Road around 12:30 p.m. Morrison, a known parolee who authorities were seeking on several warrants, was suspected to be the driver of the vehicle in question.
Robbins turned his vehicle around and, after losing sight of the Impala briefly, spotted the vehicle leaving a local fast food restaurant and heading east on Airport Road. After determining that Morrison was indeed the driver, Robbins attempted to pull the Impala over. Morrison increased his speed when Robbins activated his blue lights, and a chase ensued.
