The HSC Historical Society’s mission is “to promote the preservation, writing, publishing, teaching and understanding of the local history of Hot Spring County Arkansas and the surrounding areas.”
Being as such, they are asking for the public’s help to identify the people and locations in two black-and-white photographs that were found among the Society’s artifacts and are believed to be photos of separate elementary classes taken long ago, somewhere within Hot Spring County.
The indoor photo is believed to stem from the 1950’s or early ‘60s, and the other is thought to have been taken sometime in the 1940s, possibly in the Lono or DeRoche communities.
The first school to serve the DeRoche community was possibly established as early as 1847, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. “It was located on what is now Highway 84 in the area that is now Burnett Cemetery.”
By 1889, students in the DeRoche community were being taught in a building on the property of Theodophilus T. “Offey” Thornton, an early settler of the area.
“After a community vote, Sim Neighbors tore down the school building and reassembled it near his property,” according to the online source. “The school district educated children in the old Piney Grove Church and in a new house on Henderson Prince Hill on Highway 84. The DeRoche school remained at this location until merging with the Bismarck district in 1938.”
Students in the Lono-Rolla community attended Lono School, established in 1886, but it consolidated with nearby Malvern School District beginning in 1949. The school’s gymnasium still serves as a community center and special event venue.
Although these photos are suspected to stem from one of the above-mentioned communities, it is also very possible that they were taken at other school districts within Hot Spring County.
While you are pondering the who, when and where of the photos featured in this article, take a minute and consider becoming a member of the Hot Spring County Historical Society. The unique history of HSC needs helping hands to preserve it, not only to protect the treasures and stories of the past, but to celebrate our achievements and share with future generations.
“We welcome new members,” according to the organization’s website. Regular membership comes with an annual fee of only $20, which gains you entry into a very cool club and reserves your current and complimentary issue of the Society’s annual publication, “The Heritage”.
For more information about joining, or for help finding historic information related to the history of HSC, please stop by the Hot Spring County Historical Society, located at 118 W. 2nd St. in Malvern. They are open to the public every Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
And if you have any information about the children and/or teachers in these photos, or if you know the school district and/or exact location, contact the HSC Historical Society by calling 501-229-1600. If there is no answer, please do not hesitate to leave a message. They thank you in advance for your assistance.