Malvern native Lieutenant Colonel Aubrey Bruce Stacy will be inducted into the Arkansas Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame next month. Stacy has been acknowledged repeatedly for his courage on the front lines and his leadership ability, both in the military and in the corporate world. He is the first Malvern vet ever to be awarded this honor.
Stacy earned his bachelor’s in sociology and history from Henderson State University in 1966. He would go on to receive his M.B.A. from Georgia State University and a M.M.A.S. in strategy from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.
After graduating from HSU in 1966. Stacy joined the United States Army and would proceed to serve two combat infantry tours in Vietnam. He began receiving accolades before he was even out of combat training...
