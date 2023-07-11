An unused factory in Arkadelphia that was bought last year by Hostess Brands, Inc., will be reopening in the fall of 2023 as a state-of-the art facility, or a “bakery of the future”, according to the company.
"As Hostess Brands continues to focus on building a socially responsible, modern, snacking powerhouse, we are excited to reach another milestone in our journey to bring a sustainability-first bakery to the Arkadelphia community," said Andy Callahan, president and chief executive officer of Hostess Brands, at an event for the new facility last September.
“The company's bakery expansion is a key indicator of its continued growth in recent years. With the opening of the Arkadelphia facility, Hostess Brands will increase its bakery capacity on its Donettes® and cake platforms by approximately 20 percent, to meet increasing consumer demand for its sweet snacks,” as stated in a Sept. 15, 2022, press release from the company.
