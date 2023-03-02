Prosecuting Attorney Teresa Howell announced on Feb. 24 a Hot Spring County jury convicted 48-year-old Larinda C. Pate of Rape, a Class Y Felony.
The jury returned the guilty verdict after two days of testimony.
The State’s case was presented by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jared Davis and Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Melanie Rock.
The agencies participating in the thorough and professional investigation of the rape were the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division and the Hot Spring County
