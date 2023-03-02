Malvern, AR (72104)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.