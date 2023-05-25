Malvern, Ark. — For Arkansans who are interested in helping to improve the health of their communities, a new Cooperative Extension Service project in Hot Spring County is seeking local volunteers to receive training and deliver extension health programming.
The Hot Spring County extension Health Ambassadors meeting will be held at the Hot Spring County 4-H Center on May 31, 2023, from 12:00pm-1:30pm.
Arkansas ranks 41st out of 50 states for access to clinical preventive care services. This makes it difficult for Arkansans – especially in rural communities – to access health care screenings and other services that monitor well-being and anticipate problems. The Extension Health Ambassadors project will work with these communities to identify and find solutions to their health problems.
Jessica Rodriguez, Hot Spring County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent for the Division of Agriculture, said this is an important opportunity for residents of Hot Spring County to collaborate on improving the health of their community.
The training program is a partnership between the Cooperative Extension Service’s Community, Professional and Economic Development department and the Family and Consumer Sciences department, both a part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. The program will equip community volunteers with the health education and teaching skills necessary to lead extension-based health programming in targeted rural counties.
The project recently received funding from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Rural Health and Safety Education grant program, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Six Arkansas counties — Clark, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Phillips, Pope and Mississippi — were selected to participate in the project for the two-year project period.
To learn more about the Extension Health Ambassadors meeting in Hot Spring County or to sign up to attend the meeting contact Jessica Rodriguez at 501-332-5267 or jrodriguez@uada.edu.
