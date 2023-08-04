Dr. Sam Taggart will be guest speaker at the August 7 meeting of the Hot Spring County Historical Society, 118 West 2nd Street, Malvern, AR. The meeting will begin at 6:00pm.
He will be speaking about The Public’s Health which is a narrative history of health and disease in Arkansas over the last 200 years. From the scourges of smallpox, cholera and yellow fever in the 19th century to AIDS, toxic waste and drug abuse in the 21st century the patterns of disease and the response of the people has had an ongoing impact on Arkansans. Everyone is welcome to come hear this informative presentation. His autographed books will be available for purchase.