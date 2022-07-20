The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and advisories across the state, and to help the local community beat the heat, the Hot Spring County Homeless Coalition will be sponsoring a cooling center from noon-5 p.m. every day this week through Friday, July 22.
The center will be located in the Coalition’s headquarters at 910 Dawson St., site of the former Fair Haven Baptist Church.
Faye Williams with the Coalition said they will open the doors of their group’s meeting facility to invite the homeless in the community, or anyone who needs to escape the brutal heat, to come rest indoors and share water and snacks provided, in part, through a generous donation from the Ouachita River Fellowship’s Cup O’ Water food pantry.
“We’re just trying to do something to help them stay cool and stay hydrated,” Williams said.
The cooling center will be open as long as the Coalition has at least two volunteers to man the space, but finding and keeping caring individuals committed to the organization has become harder since the pandemic set in back in 2020.
The HSC Homeless Coalition is always in need of concerned citizens who can be actively involved in helping the homeless and less fortunate members of the community. They invite everyone to come to their monthly meetings, held the first Monday of every month, starting at noon at the Dawson Street address, in the old fellowship building that faces Grant Street.
For more information, call someone with the Coalition 501-467-2962 or 501-337-2889.