Hot Spring County Fairgrounds
April 1, 2023, 8:00 a.m. till noon
It's almost spring! That means it's time for the annual Hot Spring County Master Gardener plant sale which is scheduled on Saturday, April 1 at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds from 8 am until noon.
A limited supply of presale tickets will be sold for $10.00 for Friday March 31 from 4-6 pm. You may contact the Hot Spring County Cooperative Extension Office at 501-332-5267 to purchase these.
Our members have been working all winter to bring you a wonderful selection of plants including; vegetables; herbs; annuals and perennials for both sun and shade; hanging baskets; and houseplants. These are plants and varieties from the gardens and greenhouses of Master Gardeners in our county. The plants you buy will be well suited to our community, and many of our members will be on hand to answer any questions, and help patrons with selections.
Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted. Be sure to save the date and we look forward to serving you. All proceeds go toward scholarships, community beautification, and horticultural education. In 2022, we were able to award $3,000 in scholarships and $750 in community grants. 2023 Community Impact Grants and Scholarships for 2023 will be awarded at 10:00 AM.
Bring your wagons and see you soon!