Two Hot Spring County students will be recipients of Hot Spring County Master Gardener Scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year, and three Community Impact Grants will be awarded for 2023. All recipients will be recognized and awarded ceremonial checks during the HSCMG Plant Sale, April 1 at 10:00 AM in the exhibit hall at the fairgrounds in Malvern.
Jack Berryhill is a high-achieving home school student. His goal is to become a county extension agent and he intends to major in agricultural education, communication, and technology at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He is the son of Jon and Angela Berryhill of Lono.
Ty Williams is an honor student at Ouachita High School in Donaldson. He intends to enroll in the College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources at University of Arkansas in Monticello majoring in land survey and to become a land surveyor. He is the son of Casey and Jill Williams of Donaldson.
Three community projects will be supported financially by master gardeners in 2023 including ornamental beds at the Homeless Coalition in Malvern, the irrigation project at the Hot Spring County Museum in Malvern, and the ornamental gardens at the Hot Spring County courthouse.
All funds for these scholarships and community grants are provided through the proceeds from the annual Plant Sale. We encourage you to join us this Saturday, April 1st to support these youth, our community, and the local Master Gardener program.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact the Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.